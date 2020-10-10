Live comments to follow...

Giro d’Italia 2020 – Stage 8 profile

Saturday October 10, Giovinazzo to Vieste (200 km)

The opening part of this stage could be a little quiet but the finish should be fantastic. That climb in the middle though...

Joao Almeida of Deceuninck - Quick-Step is still the GC leader, with 43 seconds over Pello Bilbao. Wilco Kelderman is a further five seconds down, while Britain's Simon Yates as 3 mins 52 seconds to make up.

