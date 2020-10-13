Peter Sagan claimed his first win since July 2019 to seize the maglia ciclamino after a thrilling Stage 10 at the Giro d’Italia.

Sagan, who arrived in Italy after surrendering his green jersey at the Tour de France, launched a devastating attack from the remnants of the breakaway to win.

The day’s lively action was a welcome distraction from the coronavirus-forced withdrawals of Mitchelton-Scott, Team Jumbo-Visma and Sunweb sprinter Michael Matthews prior to the start.

Whether the race makes it to Milan remains to be seen, but Sagan’s triumph will live long in the memory regardless of the final outcome.

