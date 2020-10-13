A shadow of suspicion has fallen over the Giro d’Italia, with teams concerned their rivals aren’t being entirely honest around Covid-19 protocols, as revealed by Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui.

Mitchelton-Scott and Team Jumbo-Visma pulled out of the Giro ahead of Tuesday’s Stage 10 after positive tests, while the virus also led to the withdrawals of sprinter Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and one team member each from Ineos Grenadiers and Team Ag2r-La Mondiale.

Although no one would speak to Eurosport on the record, Chennaoui reveals that distrust is sweeping through the paddock as fears grow that the race will not make it to the finish in Milan.

“There’s quite a bit of suspicion amongst teams about just how well everyone is implementing the protocol. We’ve heard riders complaining about having to share hotel buffets with other guests and teams, for example,” said Chennaoui on The Breakaway.

“But there is a suspicion that not all teams are being quite as strict as they should be, or even as they’re saying to us.

“All the teams before they come to a race have to submit a spreadsheet to the UCI saying that all of their staff members have tested negative.

“However, I understand the UCI aren’t asking for proof of these negative tests. And so there is some suspicion amongst teams that maybe other teams are not being entirely honest with all of those negative tests.

“Once they get to the race, it’s up to the race organisers and the UCI, there is no bluffing when it comes to that, but the one person I did speak to said that it’s not as strict as the Tour de France.

“There is concern amongst all [whether] this race can make it to Milan.”

Chennaoui also revealed that initial claims that Simon Yates had been in a room by himself at the Giro were incorrect, and that he was sharing a room for at least the Sicilian leg of the race – the first four stages. Yates began showing “very mild symptoms” after Stage 7 and withdrew.

Four staff members of Mitchelton-Scott have since tested positive, prompting the team to pull out.

And there will also be concern over the positive test at Ineos Grenadiers as Chennaoui was told it was a soigneur (carer) – “the member of staff who will be closest physically to the riders and other members of staff”.

“They’re right in the thick of it at the finish with the other soigneurs, greeting the riders as they come across the line,” Chennaoui added.

“Now remember that the incubation period for Covid is five to six days so we are looking at the weekend before we see whether than has spread amongst the Ineos team.”

