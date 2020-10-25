Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2020: Tao Geoghegan Hart celebrates with cyclist girlfriend Hannah Barnes

Tao Geoghegan Hart crossed the lines into an embrace from his girlfriend and World Tour cyclist Hannah Barnes as he won the Giro d’Italia after a spectacular final week from the Ineos Grenadiers rider. Barnes, who rides for Canyon-Sram and has national road race and time trial titles to her name as well as a World TTT gold, was in Milan to celebrate with Geoghegan Hart.

