Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2020 – ‘Viva Ecuador!’ – Narvaez earns Ineos a third win at Giro

Jhonatan Narvaez benefited from fellow escapee Mark Padun's late mechanical to win in the rain on Stage 12. A stalemate in the battle for pink saw Portugal's Joao Almeida retain the race lead.

