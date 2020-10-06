Geraint Thomas’ withdrawal will lead the GC big-hitters to change their approach at the Giro d’Italia, Brian Smith and Pippa York said on The Breakaway after Stage 4.

Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) abandoned with a fractured pelvis after crashing on Monday.

The race was originally billed as a cat-and-mouse battle between Thomas and the chasing pack – the Brit expected to distance himself on three individual time trials, his rivals trying to reel him back in the mountains.

But with the 34-year-old now out of the running, the time trials should have less of an impact, leading to a more traditional GC battle in the mountains.

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck–QuickStep) leads the GC after the first four stages, with Vincenzo Nibali (Trek–Segafredo) the closest established name in sixth, 57 seconds behind. Britain's best hope Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is 3:48 adrift.

Smith: 'There are no big time trial speciallists in GC'

"Looking at the GC, I don’t think there are any big time trial specialists," said Smith.

The only one I could pick out is [Wilco] Kelderman. Simon Yates is just as good. It would be nice to see him bounce back.

"I still think it’s wide open and I don’t think they’ll be huge gaps between the GC contenders in the time trial because Geraint Thomas is no longer in the race."

Thomas was fourth on the opening stage time trial, with Yates leading home the rest of those riders generally considered in the frame for the maglia rosa. However, there has already been considerable shake-up in the GC after drama on Mount Etna on Stage 3.

"Now Thomas is removed from the equation, the race is going to be ridden differently," said York.

"It’s not going to be 'how much time can I take back on somebody who’s a better time trialler'.

It’s going to be 'how much can I distance the other climbers' because they’re all going to finish roughly the same in the trials.

Nibali and Fuglsang could cancel each other out in mountains

