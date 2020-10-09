Simon Yates’ preference for riding on the back could cost him, former MTN–Qhubeka general manager Brian Smith said on Eurosport’s coverage of the race.

It looked as though Yates, 28, would be punished for his preference to ride on the back, when crosswinds cut the peloton asunder early on Stage 7.

Giro d'Italia Race director Mauro Vegni: The impact Covid-19 has on Giro is impossible to control 2 HOURS AGO

However, the race would come back together with 80km to go ahead of further expected crosswinds. Yet, Rob Hatch and Brian Smith on commentary for Eurosport discussed Yates’ inability to ride on the front.

“I am sure he has his own reasons: that he is more comfortable riding at the back but on a day like today if you ride at the back you’re going to be caught out aren’t you?” posited Hatch.

It was a point that Brian Smith agreed with:

I think everybody knows that you can’t ride on the back. [Mitchelton-Scott DS] Matt White will have told him you can’t do that.

“Riders learn the hard way,” continued Smith. “We keep on saying: ‘You have to ride on the front’. But you’re either able to do it or not – it is the same with sprinting, it is the same with climbing; riders have certain gifts at certain disciplines in our sport.”

Yates currently sits three minutes and 52 seconds in arrears of race leader João Almeida (Deceuninck - Quick Step) after six stages of the Italian Grand Tour.

Giro d'Italia Mauro Vegni after Paris-Roubaix cancellation: I am worried about the Giro 2 HOURS AGO