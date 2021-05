Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – ‘Almighty mess!’ – Peter Sagan, Fernando Gaviria and Co sprint to wrong line

“They got through the first point, thought that was the sprint, and then Gaviria came through and took it! What an almighty mess that was,” said Rob Hatch on commentary. It’s fair to say there will be a couple of riders hoping this mistake doesn’t end up costing them in their pursuit of the maglia ciclamino at the Giro...

00:02:45, an hour ago