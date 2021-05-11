Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – Highlights: GC favourites have late tussle in rain as Joe Dombrowski triumphs

Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) won a rain-soaked Stage 4 at the Giro d’Italia as the general classification was shaken up. Alessandro Di Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished second to take the maglia rosa off Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), who reverted to domestique before slipping back. You can watch the Giro d'Italia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk

