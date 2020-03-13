Getty Images

Giro d’Italia postponed due to coronavirus

By Pete Sharland

1 hour agoUpdated 8 minutes ago

The Giro d'Italia has been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, race organisers RCS Sport said on Friday.

Spring races across the calendar have been cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19 and already on Friday Hungarian officials had cancelled the start of the Giro with the opening three stages due to take place there.

However, now the race organisers have confirmed the first Grand Tour of the season has been postponed, with an announcement on a new date not expected until April 3 at the earliest.

The Giro has been due to start on May 9 and run through to May 31.

RCS STATEMENT IN FULL

In response to the spread of the coronavirus the Hungarian government has declared a state of emergency. This prohibits the organisation of mass events and makes it impossible to organise international events.

As a consequence, the Organising Committee of the Giro d'Italia's Hungarian stages declared that the Giro's start could not be held in Hungary at the originally scheduled time. All parties have agreed that they are determined to work together to enable the Giro d'Italia to depart from Hungary at a later time.

Given the national and international situation, RCS Sport announces that the date of the Giro d'Italia 2020 is postponed.

The new date will be announced no earlier than April 3 when the provisions of the Prime Ministerial Decree of March 4, 2020 end and after the organization has dealt with the Government, local and territorial authorities and Italian and international sports institutions.

RACE STATUS - MARCH

RACE DATE STATUS
Kuurne - Bruxelles - Kuurne 01/03 - 01/03 Complete
Tour de Taiwan 01/03 - 05/03 Complete
La Drôme Classic 01/03 - 01/03 Complete
Le Samyn 03/03 - 03/03 Complete
Le Samyn des Dames 03/03 - 03/03 Complete
Tour of Oman 03/03 - 08/03 Cancelled
Strade Bianche 07/03 - 07/03 Cancelled
Paris – Nice 08/03 - 15/03 Going ahead (Stage 8 cancelled)
GP Industria & Artigianato 08/03 - 08/03 Cancelled
GP Jean-Pierre Monseré 08/03 - 08/03 Complete
Tirreno – Adriatico 11/03 - 17/03 Cancelled
Ronde van Drenthe 14/03 - 14/03 Cancelled
GP de Denain 19/03 - 19/03 Cancelled
Bredene Koksijde Classic 20/03 - 20/03 Cancelled
Milano – Sanremo 21/03 - 21/03 Cancelled
Volta a Catalunya 23/03 - 29/03 Cancelled
Brugge - De Panne 25/03 - 25/03 Cancelled
Settimana Coppi e Bartali 25/03 - 29/03 Cancelled
E3 BinckBank Classic 27/03 - 27/03 Cancelled
Classic Loire-Atlantique 28/03 - 28/03 Cancelled
Gent – Wevelgem 29/03 - 29/03 Cancelled
Cholet Pays de La Loire 29/03 - 29/03 Cancelled

