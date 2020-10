Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Highlights: Arnaud Demare unstoppable on Stage 11

Arnaud Demare became the first French rider since Bernard Hinault to win four stages at a single Giro d'Italia with a comprehensive victory in Stage 11 to Rimini. Race leader Joao Almeida, meanwhile, enjoyed a safe day in pink.

