Peter Sagan says he has no intention of retiring from cycling quite yet.

He won one stage at the Giro d'Italia – finishing a distant second in the race for the maglia ciclamino to Arnaud Démare - leading some observers to suggest his powers were declining.

"Everything changes. Nobody is the same as they were a decade ago. It's the same for us racers. But I still want to race. I still like cycling," Sagan said, shrugging off any suggestions of a decline.

I'm happy with what impact I have and how the fans enjoy what I do.

"I'm not sure every season is more difficult, I think each season is different. If I win 20 races in 2021 I'm sure people will quickly say I'm back. That'd be wrong too. I'm here, I'm not done yet."

His contract with Bora-Hansgrohe ends at the conclusion of 2021 but he is not planning to wind down his career over the next 12 months - and still considers the last year a successful one.

"I do my best and don't listen to what people say. I take what I can get.

"I didn't have a Giro stage win on my palmares - now I do. That makes me happy. I liked the way I won it: by going on the attack, suffering and fighting for it. I think people liked the way I won it, too. That's important to me. It can't be compared to a world title or anything but it'll always have a special place in my heart."

