EF Pro Cycling were fined £3,800 for their now infamous duck-themed kit, but Eurosport’s Breakaway crew thought its success – with it on sale for £600 on eBay - might bring the kit to a wider audience.

The Giro-only kit came about after working with team supplier Rapha and Palace, a streetwear brand in the early-2000s. While most teams usually choose to swap their kits for the Tour de France, EF elected to make the change at the Giro.

Ultimately, The EF’s riders were fined under UCI’s rule 1.12.007/1.4: “Non-compliant clothing during podium obligations".

Eurosport’s analysis team were fully behind the team, and Dan Lloyd asked if the crew had bought their own jersey.

Conor Dunne admitted he would be in the market for a top, saying:

Actually I think I’m going to have to buy some. I think it’s amazing.

But Lloyd immediately disappointed his colleague, emphatically announcing: “Well you can’t, it’s sold out in three minutes and is now on eBay for £600.”

Brian Smith claimed he could not pay such a mark-up, saying: “No chance, I’ve not got that kind of money.”

Lloyd praised the team’s efforts for promoting their wares.

‘The Donald Duck helmet will be easy to pick in the bunch!’ – Matt White reacts to garish EF kit

It’s brilliant that we’ve got this kit for the first time, it’s sold out in three minutes. When have we ever got this kind of cycling kit?

“Obviously, most cycling kit is not limited edition but that does show how well done this thing has been.”

Smith agreed, telling the presenter that despite the fines it would be worth the promotion and publicity for the sport in general.

‘Sold out in three minutes’ – EF Pro Cycling's Giro-only kit lauded

“If you compare it to the fines it got them from the UCI, it’s absolutely brilliant - you see the take up of it. And if it brings in new blood, new people, who might not watch cycling, I think it’s absolutely brilliant.”

