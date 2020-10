Cycling

Ineos DS Oli Cookson on targeting time trials and whether the Giro will reach Milan

Ineos Grenadiers Directeur Sportif spoke to Eurosport’s Orla Channoui about adapting to losing the team’s main General Classification contender and how Ineos are targeting the time trials primarily through Filippo Ganna and Rohan Dennis. Cookson also discusses the coronavirus pandemic and whether the race will be able to reach Milan for Stage 21 or not.

00:02:28, 32 views, an hour ago