Primoz Roglic produced an early show of strength to win Stage 1 of La Vuelta and take the leader’s jersey from the outset of the Grand Tour.

Roglic showed he’s still in the form that saw him lead the Tour de France up until the penultimate stage, blasting off the front of a select group of riders as the Vuelta opened up with some steep climbs on a difficult opening day.

Giro d'Italia Tratnik wins on breakaway day as Almeida continues to chip away AN HOUR AGO

Richard Carapaz (Ineos), Dan Martin (Israel StartUp Nation) and Esteban Chavez (Mitchelton Scott) followed Roglic over the line, with only eight riders finishing within 40 seconds of the Slovenian to set the GC battle up nicely right from the off.

Chris Froome’s chances of a Grand Tour GC challenge appear to already be over after the Ineos rider put in a showing that suggested his form and fitness is not yet back to its best.

Froome struggled at the back of the peloton before eventually being dropped inside the last 10km, with his own team Ineos setting the blistering pace at the front that proved too much for the 35-year-old.

Sepp Kuss, the standout support rider of the season already, secured a king of the mountains jersey after leading the elite section over the summit of the Alto de Arrate.

The points jersey will be owned by Roglic tomorrow but worn by second-placed Carapaz.

Giro d'Italia Gaviria catches coronavirus for second time, abandons Giro d’Italia 5 HOURS AGO