There was a shocking moment on the 21st and final stage of the Giro d’Italia when Matteo Sobrero of Astana-Premier Tech smacked a rival team car which came too close to him.

Sobrero was tackling the 30km time trial into Milan and was nearing the very end of the course when he ran into traffic.

He caught Simon Pellaud of Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec on the road and then had the bad luck to run into a team car for another team, Groupama-FDJ.

Sobrero tried to get around the outside of the car but it gave him little room for manoeuvre – so he made his feelings clear by bashing it with his fists.

“He’s even got to get through traffic here!” said Rob Hatch on commentary, as Sobrero neared the finish line. “Chaos right at the end. Oh my word! And he’s there going for the win.

“I know it’s not easy to get it right sometimes is it, but that’s a disaster.

“Realistically he wasn’t going to take it anyway… but coming very close… he might have pipped Cavagna for second.

“Not a great moment to show off the Giro d’Italia to the world…. That was pretty poor.”

Co-commentator Dan Lloyd made the point that the incident could have cost Sobrero a place on the provisional podium.

“That was awful because if you look at the distance between him and second-placed Cavagna. He’s fourth provisionally but he’s 1.74 seconds behind second.

“That’s not what you want to see. They should have been getting out of the way.”

