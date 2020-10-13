All team members – both riders and staff – were tested over the course of the 11th and 12th of October.

Of the 571 tests performed, two riders – one each from Team Jumbo-Visma and Team Sunweb – tested positive, while six staff members, four from Mitchelton-Scott and one each from Ineos Grenadiers and Team Ag2r-La Mondiale returned positive tests.

"Mitchelton- Scott, in agreement with RCS Sport, has withdrawn its team from the current Giro d’Italia following the results of the first rest day RT-PCR tests," read a statement from the team.

Following two rounds of negative Covid-19 test results on Friday and Saturday, the team was notified of four positive results for staff members from testing conducted on Sunday evening.

“Upon receiving the results, Mitchelton-Scott immediately withdrew its team from the race and will focus on the health of its riders and staff and their safe movement to areas of quarantine.”

Jumbo–Visma would confirm in a statement that their leader Kruijswijk was the rider who had tested positive.

“Steven Kruijswijk will not appear at the start of the tenth stage of the Giro d’Italia. The Dutch leader of Team Jumbo-Visma tested positive on Covid-19 on the rest day. As a result, he has to leave the race,” read their statement.

Kruijswijk has no complaints or symptoms and he was very motivated to win this Giro d’Italia. He received the news of his positive test this morning. The other riders and staff members of Team Jumbo-Visma tested negative twice and may continue the Giro d’Italia.

The staff member who tested positive at Team Ineos, was asymptomatic, reported Orla Chennaoui, and had isolated. All other staff had tested positive in both the rest day tests and then also following further tests.

