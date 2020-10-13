"Mitchelton- Scott, in agreement with RCS Sport, has withdrawn its team from the current Giro d’Italia following the results of the first rest day RT-PCR tests," read a statement from the team.

“Following two rounds of negative Covid-19 test results on Friday and Saturday, the team was notified of four positive results for staff members from testing conducted on Sunday evening.

“Upon receiving the results, Mitchelton-Scott immediately withdrew its team from the race and will focus on the health of its riders and staff and their safe movement to areas of quarantine.”

More to follow.

