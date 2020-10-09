The cancellation of Paris-Roubaix – announced on Friday – represented a huge blow to cycling said 2019 winner Philippe Gilbert.

Gilbert, 38, had to abandon the Tour de France with a knee injury, and was set to miss out on the race.

“It’s a big disappointment because it’s a big race and one of the most famous events in cycling so to see this cancelled, it’s bad news for cycling,” said Gilbert, the 2019 winner of the Hell of the North.

The Lotto–Soudal rider told Orla Chennaoui on the Breakaway that he felt that Team Jumbo–Visma rider Wout van Aert will likely be most disappointed by the cancellation considering his form.

“I would have thought Van Aert will be disappointed because he’s a rider with the best chance to win as he’s shown big form this year and I think he was really focussed on that one,” added Gilbert.

However, while the disappointment lingers, Gilbert is already looking forward to next year’s edition, in April 2021, which will now feature the first running of the women’s Paris-Roubaix.

“It was an important step to see the women’s race organised and of course now it’s gone also and everything’s moving to 2021,” said Gilbert.

It’s also something we have to be happy about: in April 2021 women and men will be racing the same day on the same course.

From a personal point of view the 38-year-old rider is certainly not happy that the 2020 edition has had to be cancelled but will enjoy the opportunity to start with the number one on his back.

“From myself, I was kind of disappointed but, I cannot say I am happy, but now I know I can start with number one on my back and defend my title because this year I was injured and not able to start,” he added.

“It would have been a little bit painful to be there – of course, I’m happy to commentate for Eurosport, but I also had some sadness at not being able to start the race as a rider.”

