Team Ineos have announced their Giro d’Italia squad, including Geraint Thomas.

Thomas will lead the squad and is making his return to the Giro for the first time since 2017.

He will be supported by Jonathan Castroviejo, Rohan Dennis, Filippo Ganna, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Jonathan Narvaez, Salvatore Puccio and Ben Swift.

Egan Bernal was preferred as a lead rider to Thomas by Ineos for the Tour de France but Thomas will now compete in a grand tour for the first time this season. Thomas won the 2018 edition of the Tour de France but the 34-year-old Welshman has yet to win a stage or overall title at the Giro.

Team Principal Sir Dave Brailsford said: “The proximity of all three Grand Tours is a unique challenge this year but it’s something we’ve relished. We’ve seen a thrilling, open edition of the Tour and we’re expecting to see more of the same in Italy.

“Racing in Italy is always special for us and the Giro is challenging whether you race it in May or October. You have to dig deep and withstand whatever it throws at you. With the route this year, we know it’s going to go down to the wire in that gruelling final week.

“Geraint has worked hard to get to this point and it’s been energising for the whole Team to see how he’s responded to the challenge of leading us at the Giro. He’s a true champion and I know he’s up for this fight. We’ve thought a lot about the right riders to support Geraint in Italy. We think we have a group that is really well balanced and has the right mix of skills to get the job done.”

After the disappointment over being overlooked for the Tour de France, Geraint Thomas said: “I’m excited to lead the Team again in Italy and I feel ready. It’s been a strange year for everyone but it’s great to have this big objective. The legs are feeling good - Tirreno went well and then the World Time Trial was a confidence booster for me. Now stage one is nearly here and I’m more motivated than ever.

“I’ve a long association with Italy - I’ve lived here, I’ve raced for an Italian team, and I had some rough luck the last time I came to the Giro. I’m determined to right that wrong this time around.

“We’re taking a great Team and I’ve got total faith in the guys around me. Racing a Grand Tour with Swifty again will be a pleasure - we’ve been good mates since I was 12 and he’ll be our guide on the road. Tao and I have raced really well together before, most notably when I won the Dauphine, and Filippo is obviously flying after the Worlds. Puccio has so much experience of the Giro, young Jonny Narvaez is going really well and obviously everybody knows what Castro and Rohan can do.

“The Team couldn’t have supported me any better in the lead up to this race and I know those seven guys will do the job and support me on the road. Now it’s time to fight for the maglia rosa.”

The rescheduled Giro will run from Saturday 3 October to Sunday 25 October.

