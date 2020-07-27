Vincenzo Nibali reveals biggest Giro d'Italia rivals - including one surprise contender

Trek-Segafredo's Vincenzo Nibali has picked out the men he thinks will be his most dangerous rivals at the Giro d'Italia as he hopes to go one better than last year's overall second place.

“I expect tough confrontations from contenders like Richard Carapaz, Jakob Fuglsang, and Simon Yates,” the two-time overall Giro champion said on his team’s website.

“And one who could be a big surprise, [Remco] Evenepoel.”

Evenepoel, 20, has been in the WorldTour ranks since the start of 2019.

And Nibali has been impressed with the Deceuninck Quick Step rider.

"He’s strong, and he has approached cycling with personality. I like him. Only the road will tell how well he can perform during a three-week Grand Tour.

“Besides Remco, it’s good not to underestimate any outsider."

The Giro begins with four stages in Sicily - Nibali's homeland - from Saturday October 3 as Carapaz looks to defend his title.

