Cycling

'When the realisation kicks in, it’s very emotional' - Wiggins on Cavendish's uncertain future

Bradley Wiggins sympathised with Mark Cavendish as a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the Manxman’s future in cycling. The Bahrain McLaren tearfully admitted that he might never race again after struggling at Gent–Wevelgem on Sunday, although he returned to compete at Scheldeprijs on Wednesday.

