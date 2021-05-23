Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was forced to abandon his GC bid at the Giro d’Italia ended the German’s race and two others.

Buchmann was sixth in the general classification, 2:36 behind Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in the maglia rosa. Jos van Emden (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) also withdrew from the race.

The crash, missed by television cameras, occurred inside the first three kilometres of Sunday’s stage as the peloton travelled across a windy lagoon out of Grado in north-east Italy, causing a spate of riders to hit the deck or take evasive action.

“This is an absolute disaster at the start,” called Rob Hatch on Eurosport commentary.

Organisers paused the race to focus medical attention on those involved, prompting discontent in a sizable early breakaway.

The race was neutralised for over 15 minutes as riders were treated, with news eventually filtering through that Buchmann, Van Emden and Berhane could not continue.

“Not a popular decision when it was taken, especially with the riders trying to get up the road,” said Rob Hatch on commentary.

“I think it’s one later on, a few months down the line, they would certainly thank them for – looking after their safety at all times.”

Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education–Nippo) later withdrew as a result of the crash, having slipped off the peloton almost immediately after the restart.

