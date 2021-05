Cycling

Attila Valter stunned by holding GC lead at 2021 Giro d'Italia - 'I could cry, I'm so happy'

Attila Valter is left totally stunned by holding the GC lead at the 2021 Giro d'Italia after Stage 6 - 'I could cry, I'm so happy'.

00:01:55, an hour ago