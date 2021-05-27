Cycling

'Brilliant' Alberto Bettiol claims Stage 18 victory at 2021 Giro d'Italia as Egan Bernal holds pink jersey

Italy’s Alberto Bettiol reeled in Frenchman Remi Cavagna to solo to Stage 18 glory in Stradella after a spicy finale to the longest stage of the Giro d’Italia. Four short climbs after a pan-flat ride up the Po Valley blew a 23-man breakaway apart on a day of rest for the GC favourites, as Egan Bernal retained the pink jersey ahead of back-to-back summit showdowns in the Alps.

00:03:01, an hour ago