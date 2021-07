Cycling

Cycling news - Anna van der Breggen dominates to take Stage 2 of Giro d´Italia Donne

Team SD Worx domianted the podium with the top three spots as Anna van der Breggen, Ashleigh Moolman-Paso and Demi Vollering took first, second and third. Van der Breggen dominated the final 10km and there was not another bike in sight as she crossed the finish line after the climb to prato Nevoso.

