Egan Bernal says he is considering making his Giro d'Italia debut this year as he nears his comeback from a spinal injury.

The Ineos rider says that the Giro is "option number one" having previously indicated back in December that he would target the Tour de France.

The Colombian last rode competitively at the Tour, where he withdrew as defending champion five days out from Paris with a back injury.

"I’d really like it [to ride the Giro]. I’d like to be there, yes," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Recently, in an interview I did in Colombia, it came across that I was preparing for the Tour. But the Giro comes first in the calendar, and in my head, option number one is to be at the start. It would be special.

I don’t know if I would have the condition to go there as team leader, or whether it would be to help teammates, to help a captain who was going better than me. But that doesn’t mean that it’s been decided; we have to define things with the team and see how my recovery goes.

Bernal is edging closer to returning from the back injury and although he is not yet decided on his 2021 race programme, he hopes to race again from the start of February.

"I feel good, I’m super motivated," he added.

"I haven’t raced for almost four months. I’m counting on starting again in early February, even if I won’t be at my best."

The Giro runs from May 8-30.

