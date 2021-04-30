Dan Martin will lead his new Israel Start-Up Nation team at the Giro d’Italia in may, assisted with a squad including Patrick Bevin, Alex Dowsett and Alessandro De Marchi.

Martin last featured at the Giro in 2014 when he suffered a race-ending crash at a time trial in Belfast, but a fourth place at the 2020 Vuelta a Espana has given him the confidence to challenge in this Grand Tour.

“At the end of last season, I decided it was time for a new challenge and I was really excited to do the Giro d’Italia,” Martin said in a team statement.

Cycling Recap: Which teams 'won' the spring classics campaign and which must do better... YESTERDAY AT 15:43

“This is a course that really suits me. I know that I’m stronger than I’ve ever been right now – both mentally and physically. My fourth place overall in the Vuelta last year was a big stepping stone to becoming more confident in doing well in the GC.”

“Obviously, winning a stage is also a big goal,” Martin continued.

“I have two in the Tour de France and two in the Vuelta a España and to complete the set of Grand Tour victories is a big ambition of mine.”

The squad will also feature Davide Cimolai as a sprint specialist, as well as Matthias Brandle, Krists Neilands and Guy Niv. Chris Froome is not yet ready for inclusion, as he continues to use smaller events and training camps to attempt to merit a place in the team’s Tour de France squad.

“The main goal for us is to do a top result in the GC with Dan. He is in great shape and he will have full support from the team to reach his – and our – goals,”explained sporting director Nicki Sorensen.

“However, we will also aim for stage wins as we have a team that can play a part in all terrains in this race.”

Froome aiming on being 'bold' and 'testing the legs'

Tokyo 2020 Chris Froome’s Olympic dream in doubt says GB coach 27/04/2021 AT 18:50