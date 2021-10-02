RSC has announced that the 2022 edition of the Giro d´Italia will begin on foreign soil for the first time since 2018.

The exact location of the Grande Partenza is yet to be confirmed, but the race is set to begin on May 6, allowing an extra rest day before the race transfers to Italy.

“The 2022 Corsa Rosa will begin on Friday 6 May and observe an additional rest day, for a total of 3 in the race, given the 105th edition’s Grande Partenza from abroad,” RCS Sport said.

Giro d'Italia Lorena Wiebes and DSM execute sprint finish to perfection to win Stage 5 06/07/2021 AT 14:48

Milan-San Remo will now also shift to March and take place between Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo.

Speaking to CyclingNews ahead of this year’s Giro, director Mauro Vegni said that there were plans for foreign starts in the coming years.

“There were foreign starts planned and there still are, but they’re on standby,” Vegni said. “For next year, we’ll see what’s happening by October and whether the vaccine is having an effect. Let’s hope so.”

The 2020 edition of the race was set to begin in Budapest, Hungary, before the coronavirus pandemic forced an Italy-only edition of the race.

Slovakia has been linked with hosting the start of the next Giro, which last began on foreign ground in Israel in 2018.

The 2022 Tour de France and Vuelta a España will also begin abroad in 2022, starting from Copenhagen and Utrecht respectively.

Giro d'Italia Giro d'Italia Donne: Stage 3 highlights 05/07/2021 AT 10:40