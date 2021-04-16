Vincenzo Nibali has had surgery on a broken wrist, with his Trek-Segafredo team declaring the procedure successful.

The Italian veteran rider suffered the injury during training, fracturing his right radius bone.

Trek-Segafredo doctor Emilio Magni said in a statement that: "Vincenzo has been subjected this early afternoon to surgery for reduction and osteosynthesis of the fracture of the right distal radius with the placement of a metal plate and screws.

"Dr Ivan Tami, a specialist in hand surgery, confirmed the excellent outcome. The operation took place under loco-regional anaesthesia and lasted one hour. He will spend the night in the clinic, and tomorrow, after dressing, bandage replacement, and drain removal, he will be able to return home."

Speaking on Twitter before his surgery, Nibali had said he would still try to take part in the Giro d’Italia, where he was set to lead his team.

I am struggling to find the words to describe the huge sorrow I feel. But this is the verdict I have to accept. Tomorrow I'll have surgery and then I'll start the difficult path to try to be at the start of the Giro. This is the goal and I will do the impossible to hit it.

The Giro begins in a little over three weeks, with Magni describing the days to come.

"Then, after physiotherapy evaluation, he will start the path of passive and active physiotherapy with the help of a brace,” he said.

“It is difficult now, a few hours after the operation, to make a hypothesis or more precise timing steps. Much will depend on Vincenzo's feeling, as well as on the indications we will receive from the specialists. However, we can have hope that he will resume a minimum of physical activity as soon as possible."

