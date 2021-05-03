Trek-Segafredo have confirmed two-time Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali will race at the 2021 Giro d'Italia despite fracturing his wrist three weeks ago.

The 2013 and 2016 GC champion will travel to Turin for the opening stage after a final medical check-up.

"We’re gonna need a bigger boat! The Shark is coming to the Giro d'Italia," Trek-Segafredo wrote, citing a famous line from the film Jaws and in reference to Nibali's nickname: The shark from the Messina Strait.

Nibali suffered a wrist fracture on April 14 after crashing in training near his home and underwent surgery two days later. He was cleared to resume training with a brace and has been altitude training in the Livigno for nine days recently.

Nibali will enter his home Grand Tour after seven weeks without racing.

TREK-SEGAFREDO GIRO TEAM

Vincenzo Nibali

Koen De Kort

Gianluca Brambilla

Giulio Ciccone

Bauke Mollema

Jacopo mosca

Matteo Moschetti

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier

