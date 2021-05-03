Trek-Segafredo have confirmed two-time Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali will race at the 2021 Giro d'Italia despite fracturing his wrist three weeks ago.
The 2013 and 2016 GC champion will travel to Turin for the opening stage after a final medical check-up.
"We’re gonna need a bigger boat! The Shark is coming to the Giro d'Italia," Trek-Segafredo wrote, citing a famous line from the film Jaws and in reference to Nibali's nickname: The shark from the Messina Strait.
Giro d'Italia
The good, the bad and the iffy – Giro d'Italia contenders
Nibali suffered a wrist fracture on April 14 after crashing in training near his home and underwent surgery two days later. He was cleared to resume training with a brace and has been altitude training in the Livigno for nine days recently.
Nibali will enter his home Grand Tour after seven weeks without racing.
- The 2021 Giro unpicked
- Race for the climbers? Seven decisive stages of Giro
- Evenepoel, Almeida named in Deceuninck-QuickStep team
TREK-SEGAFREDO GIRO TEAM
- Vincenzo Nibali
- Koen De Kort
- Gianluca Brambilla
- Giulio Ciccone
- Bauke Mollema
- Jacopo mosca
- Matteo Moschetti
- Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier
- - -
You can watch the race unfold on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app and Eurosport 1 across the three weeks. An ad-free livestream of the Giro d'Italia 2021 will run throughout the event on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.
Giro d'Italia
Nibali surgery declared a success but Giro remains in doubt
Giro d'Italia
Nibali unlikely to start Il Giro, but was this his final chance to win a third maglia rosa?