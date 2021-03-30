The Vini Zabù team could miss out on participating in the Giro d'Italia after rider Matteo De Bonis tested positive for the banned blood-booster erythropoietin (EPO) and the Italian outfit were suspended by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

A UCI statement read: "The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that the Italian rider Matteo De Bonis was notified of an Adverse Analytic Finding (AAF) for Erythropoiten (EPO) in a sample collected during an out-of-competition control held on 16 February, 2021.

"This target doping control was planned and carried out by the International Testing Agency (ITA) on behalf of the UCI."

Giro d'Italia 'I know I’ll have to live with the pain' - Bernal 03/03/2021 AT 18:41

Additional reporting from Reuters.

Giro d'Italia Simon Yates hoping it's fourth time lucky at Giro d'Italia 25/02/2021 AT 15:31