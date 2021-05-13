Giro d’Italia saw another rider sent to the hospital as Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) suffered a huge crash just 4km from the finish line on Wednesday’s Stage 5.

While Dombrowski was able to finish the race he then preceded for medical attention almost immediately after completing the stage. The American was said to have collided with a race marshal.

The incident was the same which forced Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) to quit the race, and Frenchman Francois Bidard (AG2R Citroen) broke his collarbone.

Giro d'Italia ‘Why?’ – Smith hits out at route after Landa, Sivakov crashes 15 HOURS AGO

Dombrowski had at one point been in second place in the general classification, 22 seconds off the top. He finished the fifth stage in 180th place, one of the very last to finish.

UAE Team Emirates said that there were no broken bones but Dombrowski had a suspected concussion. The 30-year-old rider will face two fitness tests before stage 6 in order to ascertain whether or not he would be able to continue.

---

Teammate: Landa’s crash ‘didn’t look good’

Giro d'Italia Opinion: Landa, Sivakov pay price for 'crazy circus' of a route 15 HOURS AGO