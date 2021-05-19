When the dust settled on Stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia – and, unlike the muddy mayhem at Montalcino in 2010, there was a lot of dust on the race’s return to the Tuscan strade bianche – Egan Bernal extended his lead after some aggressive riding in the pink jersey on top of an Ineos Grenadiers masterclass from his teammates.

The Colombian proved the strongest of all the race favourites, kicking clear on the final climb of the Passo del Lume Spento following the fourth and final gravel section on his way to eleventh place on the day.

Bernal finished just over three minutes down on the day’s winner – the Swiss 22-year-old Mauro Schmid of Qhubeka-Assos – but extended his lead in the overall standings to 45 seconds on his nearest challenger. That man is not the Belgian debutant Remco Evenepoel but Russia’s Aleksandr Vlasov, who limited his losses to the Colombian to 13 seconds while leading home the pursuers in dribs and drabs.

Definitively dropped on the third of four gravel sections, Evenepoel cut a sorry figure as he came home alongside Deceuninck Quick-Step teammate Joao Almeida just over two minutes down on Bernal. The Belgian drops from second to seventh in the standings, 2’22” down on the summit.

On a day of two races, the stage spoils went to Schmid who outkicked fellow debutant, the Italian Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) on the leg-sapping ramp to the finish at the end of a 162km stage that included more drama than the entire works of Shakespeare. "He has won a day that will be remembered for a long, long time," declared Rob Hatch, on commentary for Eurosport.

The remnants of the day’s initial 11-man break filled out the top 10 before Bernal, who capped a fine day’s work by his aggressive Ineos Grenadiers team, powered past German’s Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) to signal his intent in this 104th edition of La Corsa Rosa.

While Evenepoel will be disappointed with his day – and he appeared to have several disagreements with his teammate, Almeida, as well as throw away his radio earpiece in disgust – the Belgian’s debut Grand Tour is still far from over.

The same cannot be said for the GC chances of Ireland’s Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Italy’s Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) who both plummeted out of the top 10 after experiencing horrific days on the dirt roads made famous by the annual Strade Bianche race. Both riders finished over nine minutes down on Schmid to drop over seven minutes down on Bernal.

Italy’s Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) rose to third place in the GC after a solid ride through the dust, while British duo Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) and Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) rode into the top five after staying – for the most part – with Bernal.

Buchmann’s strong day saw the German rise nine places to sixth, while Denmark’s Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) and Colombia’s Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) also moved into the top 10, with former pink jersey, the Hungarian Attila Valter of Groupama-FDJ, heading in the opposite direction.

Astana Premier-Tech’s Vlasov, Bernal’s nearest challenger at 45 seconds, will take over Evenepoel’s white jersey after battling back from an initial split to show his class in the Tuscan sunshine.

