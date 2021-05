Cycling

Egan Bernal 'can’t believe what is happening' after taking pink for Ineos at the Giro d'Italia

“My teammates had a lot of confidence in me, I was not sure, but they told me ‘you can do it, we take the responsibility for you.’ This victory is more for them because they really believed in me.” Bernal tops the overall standings but has a queue of top riders close behind, all waiting to see if this is a false dawn for the Colombian.

