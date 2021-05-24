A blistering attack that no one saw resulted in Egan Bernal extending his lead in the general classification after the Colombian race leader powered clear on the Passo Giau to win a weather-shortened Stage 16 in the Dolomites.

Heavy rain, freezing temperatures and dense fog meant the live television images from the host broadcaster fizzed out moments after the 24-year-old put in his decisive attack on the highest climb of the 2021 Giro.

Bernal rode clear of a group of race favourites a few kilometres from the 2,233m summit of the Passo Giau, skipping past the remaining four escapees from the day’s initial breakaway of 24 riders.

The Giau was followed by a 20km descent to Cortina which was played out in challenging conditions which only the riders could experience. By the time Bernal appeared for the fixed cameras in the final kilometre, the Ineos Grenadier leader had held off a late charge from Romain Bardet and Damiano Caruso to secure the win.

The classy Colombian took the time to remove his rain jacket – not an easy task on the slippery cobblestone surface – before punching the air to take his second win in the race. Frenchman Bardet (Team DSM) beat Italy’s Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) for second place 27 seconds in arrears.

Caruso rose to second place in the general classification – 2’24” down on Bernal – after Britain’s Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) struggled in the wet weather, fading to eleventh place on the day and dropping three places to fifth.

Fellow Lancashire rider Hugh Carthy rose to third place at 3’40” after finishing in the wheel of Italy’s Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) in fifth place, 1’19” behind Bernal.

Bullish ahead of the stage owing to the mountainous profile and wet conditions, Carthy put his EF Education-Nippo teammates onto the front of the pink jersey group on the Colle Santa Maria ahead of the Passo Giau – and they did so to devastating effect.

The gap of the remaining five leaders dropped to below two minutes while numerous riders – including the Belgian tyro Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck Quick-Step) – were shelled out the back even before the brutal final climb. Tempo-setting from Tejay van Garderen, Alberto Bettiol and Simon Carr did further damage, with both Yates and Russia’s Aleksandr Vlasov (Astan-Premier Tech) soon off the back.

But after British rider Carr peeled off the front to hand the reins over to Carthy, it wasn’t his compatriot who took the baton, but Bernal, who skipped clear in pursuit of the leaders and a second stage win.

With live images coming and going, Bernal caught and passed escapees Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates), Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Joao Almeida (Deceuninck Quick-Step) and, last of all, Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), before soloing over the summit to take the Cima Coppi ahead of the long descent to Cortina.

The presence of Portugal’s Almeida in the day’s break was perhaps an omen that things would not go well for Evenepoel – and that proved to be the case, with the Belgian finishing more than 20 minutes back. Almeida, fourth in his debut Giro last year, took sixth place in Cortina to rise back into the top 10, albeit a whopping 10 minutes down on the man who all but secured a second Giro victory in six months for Ineos Grenadiers.

