Cycling

‘Egan Bernal is blowing up the Giro d’Italia’ – Ineos star soars to Stage 9 win

Bernal is in pole position to add the Giro d’Italia to his collection after producing a stunning win. The stage finished on an ominous off-road climb up a ski slope, but the Colombian treated it like any other climb as he blasted his way into the maglia rosa. Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck–QuickStep) is second in the overall standings, 15 seconds back.

00:03:41, an hour ago