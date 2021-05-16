Cometh the hour – and cometh the gravel – cometh the man. Egan Bernal came of age – in as far as a Tour de France winner still has leeway in the coming-of-age stakes – with a swashbuckling stage victory, his first in Grand Tours, at Campo Felice on Sunday.

On a new gravel finish at the Apennines ski resort above Rocca di Cambio – using dirt roads usually employed by the heavy machinery servicing ski lifts, roads covered in snow until a few weeks ago – Bernal darted from the wheel of marauding teammate Gianni Moscon inside the final kilometre of a frenetic stage through the Abruzzo.

Bernal blasted past the last two remaining escapees – Koen Bouwman and Geoffrey Bouchard – with such venom that he forced the Dutchman to flinch so much that he changed his line and almost rode into his French companion. That duo had been part of a 17-man move which finally emerged from the peloton following a fast and furious opening two hours of racing.

The 2019 Tour de France winner crossed the line seven seconds clear of Italy’s Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Russia’s Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), with Belgian debutant Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck Quick-Step) and Ireland’s Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) completing the top five a few seconds further back.

With overnight race leader Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) struggling on the final climb to come home almost one minute down, 24-year-old Bernal took over the maglia rosa. He now holds a 15-second lead over Evenepoel, with Vlasov in third at 21 seconds. Ciccone rises to fourth place ahead of the Hungarian Valter – but there is still only 1’01” separating Bernal in pink and the tenth-place Davide Formolo of UAE Team Emirates.

Despite coming to within a few hundred metres of competing for glory, Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) and Bouchard (Ag2R-La Mondiale) ended up in 15th place and 22nd place respectively. But it was not a wasted day for the Frenchman Bouchard, who pocketed maximum points over two of three categorised climbs to secure the blue jersey – albeit with only a slender three-point lead over Bernal.

But the day was marred by a horrific crash earlier in the stage involving the Slovenian Matej Mohoric, who was taken to hospital with concussion after falling head over heels and snapping his bike in two on a fast descent.

