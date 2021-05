Cycling

Egan Bernal stars to strengthen grip on maglia rosa at Giro d'Italia after stage 'for the ages'

Egan Bernal blew rival Remco Evenepoel away in a breathtaking Stage 11 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia as the Ineos star built on his overall lead in style, while Mauro Schmid won the stage.

