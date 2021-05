Cycling

Egan Bernal v Remco Evenepoel in surprise sprint at Giro d'Italia

It’s not often you see the two GC favourites scrapping over bonus seconds on an intermediate sprint with two weeks remaining of a Grand Tour. But that’s exactly what happened on Stage 10 as Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) duked it out with Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck–QuickStep) with 19 kilometres remaining of the run from L’Aquila to Foligno.

00:03:03, 40 minutes ago