Egan Bernal: Watch shocking footage of fans running with chainsaw by Ineos Grenadiers star at Giro d'Italia

There was a shocking moment during Stage 16 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia which appears to show race leader Egan Bernal of the Ineos Grenadiers having to ride past two individuals brandishing chainsaws. The prodigious Colombian further demonstrated his dominance in the pink jersey on Monday with his stunning victory in Cortina d’Ampezzo and holds a strong lead in the Grand Tour on the second rest day.

00:00:07, 9 minutes ago