Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) hit the deck as he chased down Vincenzo Nibali (Trek Segafredo) in a lively conclusion to Stage 12 at the Giro d’Italia.
Concerned by Nibali’s injection of pace, Moscon tried to match the Italian down a hairy descent and came off his bike ahead of a hairpin.
Fortunately, he was able to dust himself down and re-join the main group – but Nibali could not be caught as he gained a few seconds back in the race for pink.
Giro d'Italia
Vendrame wins from breakaway on Stage 12, Nibali gives Ineos fright
- ‘What a mess’ – Naesen crashes into road barrier in rain jacket fail
- 'What a terrible excuse' – Confusion as Evenepoel blames radio for gravel tantrum
Nibali only gained a few seconds on Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) – and is still four minutes down in GC – but his move, and the far-from-flawless response from Ineos, will fuel the hopes of the other GC contenders.
“Why take the risk?” asked Dan Lloyd on Eurosport commentary.
“Firstly, Moscon wasn’t aware whether his teammates were trying to follow that pace, so why even take it close to the limit when you know you’ve got the strength and firepower to chase him down in the last three kilometres?
It’s just a stupid thing to do.
Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroen Team) won from the breakaway on Stage 12, leading home Chris Hamilton (Team DSM) as Nibali’s teammate Gianluca Brambilla and George Bennett (Team Jumbo-Visma) squabbled behind.
‘You can count on the Shark’ – Nibali and Trek-Segafredo spice up Stage 12
- - -
You can watch the Giro d'Italia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+. Go deeper and get interactive with live polls & quizzes, plus rider profiles, race updates, results & more – plus stream exclusive cycling documentaries. Watch it all with GCN+ on any device.
Giro d'Italia
Landa and Bernal shine as heads roll in GC reshuffle
Giro d'Italia
Impressive Ganna tops opening Giro TT in Turin