Gianni Moscon slammed for 'ridiculous amount of ego' after crashing in Vincenzo Nibali chase at Giro d’Italia

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) showed a “ridiculous amount of ego” in chasing Vincenzo Nibali (Trek Segafredo) down a hazardous descent at the Giro d’Italia, according to Eurosport expert Adam Blythe. Moscon crashed moments after setting off in pursuit of the Italian in the closing kilometres of Stage 12.

00:00:57, an hour ago