The route for the 2021 Giro d’Italia has been revealed, featuring individual time trials to start and finish the race and six mountain finishes.

The first Grand Tour of the year will run from May 8-30 and will take in 3,450km of racing across 21 stages.

Ineos Grenadiers’ Tao Geoghegan Hart won the race in 2020 but will not be defending his title.

The race starts in Turin with a short 9km individual time trial before several chances for the sprinters in the opening week.

There will be opportunities for the climbers such as Egan Bernal, Thibaut Pinot and Vincenzo Nibali in stages six, eight and nine, with the latter ending with two kilometres of dirt road.

Stage 11 travels from Perugia to Montalcino and will include a 35km-long gravel section as well as several steep climbs.

The steepest finish will be stage 14 up Monte Zoncolan, which last featured in the race in 2003.

Stage 15 features a trip into neighbouring Slovenia before the Queen Stage on Stage 16 which will see riders tackle 5,700m of climbing.

The final stage will be a 29.4km time trial into the centre of Milan. There are no team time trial events in the race.

