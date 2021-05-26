Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - ‘A little smile on his face!’ – Simon Yates closes on Egan Bernal in GC as Dan Martin wins Stage 17

The fight for pink was reinvigorated in Stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia on the vicious climb of Sega di Ala after race leader Egan Bernal cracked on a day Dan Martin completed his grand slam of Grand Tour stage wins. Irishman Martin was the only rider from a 19-man break to survive, taking a historic win ahead of Portugal’s Joao Almeida and Britain’s Simon Yates.

