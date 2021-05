Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - ‘Crazy circus’ - Alessandro de Marchi criticises ‘dangerous’ finish on Stage 5

Mikel Landa and Pavel Sivakov are out of the Giro d’Italia after crashing in the closing kilometres of Wednesday’s stage. The Bahrain Victorious and Ineos Grenadiers riders had hopes of making an impression in GC, with talk even turning to whether the former could challenge for the title, but those dreams have now evaporated.

