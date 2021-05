Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 cycling - 'Disgraceful!' - Team car knocks over Pieter Serry in shocking incident

Stage 6 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia served up plenty of dramatic moments as riders had to battle in ferocious crosswinds and brutal conditions, but by far the most shocking incident came when a Team BikeExchange car drove into the back of Deceuninck–Quick-Step's Pieter Serry and floored the Belgian rider in simply disgraceful fashion that is almost unbelievable.

00:01:12, an hour ago