A thrilling day on the Giro d’Italia resulted in a popular victory for the Swiss tyro Gino Mader for Bahrain-Victorious as the Ineos Grenadiers team of runner-up Egan Bernal caused chaos in the pack with some devastating tempo-setting in the sodden and desolate Apennines.

Twenty-four-year-old Mader was part of an eight-man group alongside teammate Matej Mohoric in the 160-kilometre sixth stage from Grotte di Frasassi to the summit of San Giacomo above the city of Ascolo Piceno.

Mader rode clear of his remaining companions – the Dutchman Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Italy’s Dario Cataldo (Movistar) – inside the closing kilometres to take his first win as a professional on the first summit finish of this year’s Giro. The win came one day after the Bahrain-Victorious team leader Mikel Landa was forced to retire from the race with a broken collarbone after his nasty fall at the end of Stage 5.

In the thrilling fight for pink behind, Colombia’s Egan Bernal built on the solid groundwork laid down by his Ineos Grenadiers team to test his legs on the final climb. Bernal led home a chasing trio 12 seconds down ahead of Ireland’s Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Belgian sensation Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck Quick-Step).

British duo Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) and Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) finished a further 17 seconds in arrears alongside Russia’s Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and the Hungarian youngster Attila Valter of Groupama-FDJ, who took over the pink jersey.

Valter now leads Evenepoel by 11 seconds and Bernal by 16 seconds in the general classification after overnight leader Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished the stage a whopping 25 minutes in arrears after Ineos Grenadiars blew the race apart with over 70km remaining.

Madar’s victory came two months after he was agonisingly beaten to the line in the penultimate stage of Paris-Nice by Primoz Roglic. It also saw the exciting Swiss prospect take over the blue jersey as the race’s best climber.

