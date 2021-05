Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 cycling - Highlights: 'Very special' Filippo Ganna tops opening time-trial

Italy's Filippo Ganna produced a stunning performance to top the timesheet after the opening time-trial of the 2021 Giro d'Italia on Saturday. The 24-year-old thrived in the sunshine in Turin as he powered to the top of the standings in very impressive fashion. Ganna was brimming with confidence and stormed home with Edoardo Affini in second.

00:04:37, an hour ago