Filippo Ganna was the star of the show on day one of the 2021 Giro d'Italia as the Italian demonstrated his class to lead the opening standings.
The 24-year-old stormed home in a time of 8'47" to take the Maglia Rosa in style ahead of Edoardo Affini and Tobias Foss.
Ganna would not be denied after he usurped Affini's mark in blistering fashion in front of the Turin spectators.
